FARGO, N.D. — For the second night in a row, UNO rallied to knock off North Dakota State in five sets as the Mavs won 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 25-22, 15-5 Saturday.

In both wins, UNO was down two sets to one.

Sadie Limback, who had 25 kills Friday, had 21 Saturday, while Alexa Blase and Anna Blaschko added 11 apiece. Sami Clarkson had a double-double with 56 assists and 10 digs.

UNO is off until March 26 when it will host Oral Roberts.