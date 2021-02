DENVER — McKenna Ruch and Sadie Limback combined for 33 kills to lead UNO to a 25-20, 16-25, 25-23, 27-25 Summit League win over Denver on Monday afternoon.

UNO, which was swept by Denver on Sunday, trailed 24-20 in the fourth set before rallying to improve to 1-1 in league play. Anna Blaschko had three straight kills to end the match.