UNO volleyball ready to take on South Dakota in Summit League opener

There's no easing into the Summit League volleyball schedule for the defending regular-season champions.

UNO, which won the Summit with a 16-2 record in 2021, will face defending league tournament champ South Dakota in the league opener at 7 p.m. Thursday in Vermillion, South Dakota.

"It's definitely will be a fun environment," UNO outside hitter Shayla McCormick said before practice on Tuesday. "I think it's good because we've been playing all these hard teams. So just to start with USD is going to be fun."

The Coyotes have had the most nonconference success of any Summit team. South Dakota (11-1) is on an 11-match win streak, losing just its opener against Louisville, which now is ranked No. 2. The Coyotes are 4-0 in five-set matches.

"You have to play them at some point, so it might as well be this week," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said.

Like last season, South Dakota is led by outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke, who ranks seventh nationally in kills per set (5.00). The Coyotes have a new setter this season in Papillion-La Vista graduate Brooklyn Schram, who averages 10.5 assists a set.

"They're still very potent offensively, and Juhnke's a very good player. We'll have our hands full, for sure," Buttermore said.​

UNO has had a balanced attack as it went 5-5 in the nonconference — the Mavs were 3-7 last season before their run to the league title. In the past two weeks, the Mavs lost in five sets to No. 22 Creighton, in four sets to then-No. 23 Kansas and in five sets to UCF, which moved into the national poll at No. 25 this week.

"I thought we probably played our best match of the year against Central Florida," Buttermore said. "They were really good, which was shown in the rankings."

UNO has four players averaging more than two kills per set. McCormick leads the way with 3.88 per set, while Marriah Buss is next at 3.16. McKenna averages 2.55 and leads the way in hitting percentage at .350. Sami Clarkson, last year's Summit setter of the year, is averaging 10.8 assists per set.

UNO and USD split their regular-season matches last season — UNO won in four sets in Vermillion, USD won in five sets in Omaha. When they met in the tournament final, the Coyotes won the first two sets 25-23, 30-28 on their way to a sweep.

Now, McCormick said the Mavs are ready to start this year's league play.

"I definitely think we've been playing well," McCormick said. "We can get tougher on the mental side to finish those fifth-set matches but overall I think we've done well against a lot of good teams."