UNO volleyball recovers from lost first set to move to 6-0 in Summit League

FARGO, N.D. — It was a slow start but a strong finish for UNO as it stayed unbeaten in Summit League play with a 16-25, 25-21, 21-11, 25-20 win over North Dakota State on Saturday.

Sadie Limback led the Mavs (9-7, 6-0 Summit) with 18 kills, 10 digs and four aces. She had 13 kills in the last two sets.

Marriah Buss added 10 kills. Rylee Marshall had eight kills and was in on six blocks. Sami Clarkson finished with 40 assists. Shayla McCormick had 13 digs and seven kills.

North Dakota State never trailed in the first set as the Bison finished on a 7-1 run.

But UNO never trailed in the second set, stretching its lead to 14-8 on a Marshall kill. NDSU got within 18-17, but the Mavs closed out the set on another Marshall kill.

UNO took over from there. An 11-1 run gave UNO a 19-8 lead in the third set, and in the fourth, a 6-0 run gave the Mavs an 18-14 lead. Buss had a kill on match point.

UNO returns home to face preseason league favorite South Dakota on Thursday.

UNO (9-7, 6-0) — 16 25 25 25

NDSU (8-11, 2-5) — 25 21 11 20