UNO volleyball releases 2022 schedule

After opening the regular season at a tournament in South Carolina during the last weekend of August, UNO plays home tournaments the first two weekends of September. The Mavs host Wichita State (Sept. 1) and Northern Colorado (Sept. 3) before taking on Florida State (Sept. 9) and Creighton (Sept. 10).

Creighton swept the Mavs 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 last September at Sokol Arena.

UNO plays at a tournament at Kansas from Sept. 15-17 before the Mavs open Summit League play at South Dakota on Sept. 22. UNO's first home league game will be Sept. 29 against Western Illinois.

UNO, which went 20-10 and won its first Summit's regular-season title last year, will host the league tournament beginning Nov. 24.

UNO will return starting hitters Marriah Buss, Shayla McCormick and McKenna Ruch as well as setter Sami Clarkson.

