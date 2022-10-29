UNO volleyball rolls to road win over Western Illinois

UNO hit .418 as a team as the Mavericks cruised to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 win Saturday afternoon over Western Illinois, the last-place team in the Summit League.

UNO, which had 46 kills and five hitting errors on the day, featured a balanced attack once again as four Mavs had either nine or 10 kills.

McKenna Ruch had 10 kills and hit .556, while Rachel Fairbanks also had 10 kills and hit .471. Shayla McCormick had nine kills, 11 digs adn hit .474, while Marriah Buss also had nine kills.

Sami Clarkson finished the day with 24 assists as the Omaha Concordia graduate moved to No. 4 on UNO's career assist list. Clarkson, who started the week in sixth place, has 3,985 assists for her career.

The Mavs improve to 10-3 in league play and will host UMKC on Thursday.