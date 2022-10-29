 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball rolls to road win over Western Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is UNO volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

UNO hit .418 as a team as the Mavericks cruised to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 win Saturday afternoon over Western Illinois, the last-place team in the Summit League.

UNO, which had 46 kills and five hitting errors on the day, featured a balanced attack once again as four Mavs had either nine or 10 kills.

McKenna Ruch had 10 kills and hit .556, while Rachel Fairbanks also had 10 kills and hit .471. Shayla McCormick had nine kills, 11 digs adn hit .474, while Marriah Buss also had nine kills.

Sami Clarkson finished the day with 24 assists as the Omaha Concordia graduate moved to No. 4 on UNO's career assist list. Clarkson, who started the week in sixth place, has 3,985 assists for her career.

The Mavs improve to 10-3 in league play and will host UMKC on Thursday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert