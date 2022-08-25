UNO volleyball senior Sami Clarkson wants one more memory in her final season

Sami Clarkson had the opportunity to be sentimental earlier this month.

Clarkson took over as UNO's starting setter as a true freshman, and has been there ever since. Her senior season begins Friday as the Mavericks play three matches at a tournament in South Carolina this weekend.

"It makes you appreciate all the little things," Clarkson said of her final preseason camp. "It just feels like family and you embrace all the little things you get to do."

The Omaha Concordia grad has more than 3,000 career assists. Last year, she led the Summit League in assists per set (11.18) and was named the conference's setter of the year in helping UNO win the regular-season league title.

"Sami is the result of a lot of hard work on her part," coach Matt Buttermore said. "She makes good decisions and she's the best she's capable of being. She's done everything to max out.

"One thing is she's a great example for our team and our program of what hard work can get you."

Clarkson is part of an experienced squad as UNO also returns four hitters who started at least 13 matches a year ago.

Marriah Buss averaged 2.97 kills per set while McKenna Ruch, Shayla McCormick and Rachel Fairbanks all had more than 120 kills.

That quartet were steady during last Saturday's exhibition against NCAA Division II No. 10 UNK as the Mavs won all four sets.

"This time of year, there's always a lot to work on. But overall, I felt we played pretty consistent," Buttermore said. "It was a good day when you can beat a team that's used to playing for championships four sets in a row. We knew we were going to get an opponent who was excited to play us."

UNO also got good contributions from freshman Morgan DeBow that day. The 6-foot-2 middle blocker from the Kansas City area had five kills and three blocks.

"She still has a lot to work on as a freshman, but she gave us some nice change, especially with her blocking," said Buttermore, who expects DeBow to be in the rotation this weekend.

The Mavs were picked to finish third in the Summit preseason poll announced Wednesday. UNO, which received one first-place vote, was behind Denver (six first-place votes) and South Dakota (four first-place votes).

UNO did graduate Summit player of the year Sadie Limback at right-side hitter but besides Clarkson the Mavs return three players who was all-league selections: Buss, Ruch and libero Jaiden Centeno.