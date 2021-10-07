UNO volleyball serves 10 aces in sweep of North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UNO cruised in its first Summit League road match of the season, sweeping last-place North Dakota 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 Thursday night.

UNO dominated play at the net as it outhit North Dakota .243-.010. Sadie Limback led the Mavs with 10 kills on 19 attacks as she hit .474. Lakyn Graves added seven kills and hit .500.

UNO also was effective at the service line with 10 aces. Claire Mountjoy finished with a team-best four. Sami Clarkson had 29 assists and seven digs.

The first-place Mavs improve to 5-0 in league play and will play at North Dakota State at 11 a.m. Saturday.

