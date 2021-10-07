 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO volleyball serves 10 aces in sweep of North Dakota
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball serves 10 aces in sweep of North Dakota

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UNO cruised in its first Summit League road match of the season, sweeping last-place North Dakota 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 Thursday night.

UNO dominated play at the net as it outhit North Dakota .243-.010. Sadie Limback led the Mavs with 10 kills on 19 attacks as she hit .474. Lakyn Graves added seven kills and hit .500.

UNO also was effective at the service line with 10 aces. Claire Mountjoy finished with a team-best four. Sami Clarkson had 29 assists and seven digs.

The first-place Mavs improve to 5-0 in league play and will play at North Dakota State at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The head coaches of UNO athletics

1 of 14

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert