UNO volleyball shakes off slow start to sweep Western Illinois
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball shakes off slow start to sweep Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — Summit League leader UNO shook off a slow start to sweep Western Illinois 25-17, 25-15, 25-15 Thursday night.

Western Illinois scored the first five points of the match, forcing a Maverick timeout. The Leathernecks still led 13-11 before UNO put together a 13-2 run in winning the first set.

UNO was control the rest of the way, using a 7-0 run to take a 23-13 lead in the second set. The Mavs led 16-4 to start the third.

Sadie Limback led UNO with 13 kills on .650 hitting. Rylee Marshall had seven kills and hit .545. Marriah Buss had nine kills, Shayla McCormick eight and McKenna Ruch seven as the Mavs hit .371 as a team.

Sami Clarkson had 38 assists while Claire Mountjoy led the defense with 15 digs.

UNO, 12-8 overall and 9-1 in the Summit, will play at St. Thomas at 3 p.m. Saturday.

