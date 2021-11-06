 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO volleyball sweeps North Dakota for seventh straight win
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball sweeps North Dakota for seventh straight win

UNO won its seventh straight match as the Mavericks swept North Dakota 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO improved to 13-1 in Summit League play and has recorded six sweeps in the win streak.

Marriah Buss led UNO with nine kills, while Sadie Limback and McKenna Ruch added eight each. UNO also had 13 ace blocks as Ruch was part of nine of those.

Sami Clarkson finished with 30 assists, and, on Senior Day, senior Claire Mountjoy led the defense with 21 digs.

UNO plays its last four matches on the road, beginning Thursday at South Dakota State.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNO hockey loses NCHC opener to Miami
UNO

UNO hockey loses NCHC opener to Miami

  • Updated

The RedHawks scored two late goals in a 19-second span to hand the Mavericks their second loss of the season. “We have to find a way to put teams away,” UNO coach Mike Gabinet said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert