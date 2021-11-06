UNO volleyball sweeps North Dakota for seventh straight win

UNO won its seventh straight match as the Mavericks swept North Dakota 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO improved to 13-1 in Summit League play and has recorded six sweeps in the win streak.

Marriah Buss led UNO with nine kills, while Sadie Limback and McKenna Ruch added eight each. UNO also had 13 ace blocks as Ruch was part of nine of those.

Sami Clarkson finished with 30 assists, and, on Senior Day, senior Claire Mountjoy led the defense with 21 digs.

UNO plays its last four matches on the road, beginning Thursday at South Dakota State.

