UNO volleyball sweeps North Dakota State

UNO turned in a dominant performance Thursday night, sweeping North Dakota State 25-16, 25-12, 25-10 at Baxter Arena.

UNO, which improved to a Summit League-best 12-1, hit .419 as a team while holding the Bison to minus-.020.

The Mavs also dominated with 10 ace blocks, including nine in the last two sets, and served nine aces. Libero Jaiden Centeno finished with seven of the aces, including three in a row in the third set.

"Our serving was able to keep them out of system," said Centeno, who also had a team-high 14 digs. "Coach has been preaching to us that we need to serve well and we've been working on that a lot."

McKenna Ruch finished with 10 kills on 13 attacks for a .789 hitting percentage, while Shayla McCormick had 10 kills and 10 digs. Marriah Buss had seven of her nine kills in the first set, while Sadie Limback had eight kills with 10 digs and hit .368.

UNO will play its final home game of the season Saturday when it faces North Dakota at noon Saturday.

