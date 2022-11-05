 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball sweeps Oral Roberts behind seven aces from Shayla McCormick

  Updated
  • 0

Here is UNO volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

Shayla McCormick and the Mavs served up another win Saturday.

McCormick served seven of UNO's 11 aces as the Mavs swept Oral Roberts 25-23, 25-19, 28-26 on Saturday at Baxter Arena.

McCormick also had a team-high 13 kills, while Kali Jurgensmeier had 10 kills. Sami Clarkson finished a double-double with 19 assists and 11 digs.

The Mavs trailed 23-22 in the first set before winning the final three points as Mariah Murdie had a kill and then Murdie and Jurgensmeier combined for two ace blocks.

UNO broke away from an 11-all tie in the second set when McCormick served a 6-0 run, which included two aces.

The third set featured 12 ties before, fittingly, Jaiden Centeno served an ace on match point.

UNO, which improved to 12-3 in Summit League play, played without outside hitter Marriah Buss, who rested a foot injury.

UNO next plays at North Dakota State on Thursday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

