 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO volleyball sweeps South Dakota State, extending winning streak to six
0 comments
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball sweeps South Dakota State, extending winning streak to six

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UNO won its sixth straight volleyball match as the Mavericks swept South Dakota State 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 Friday night at Baxter Arena.

Junior Sadie Limback, who has been the Summit League offensive player of the week the past two weeks, continued to stay on a roll as she had 19 kills on 23 attacks for an .826 hitting percentage. Anna Blaschko added seven kills as UNO hit .300 as a team.

Sami Clarkson finished with 37 assists and three aces, while Claire Mountjoy had 23 digs.

UNO (9-4) and South Dakota State will play again Saturday at 6 p.m.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO volleyball team

1 of 18
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert