UNO volleyball sweeps South Dakota State, extending winning streak to six

UNO won its sixth straight volleyball match as the Mavericks swept South Dakota State 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 Friday night at Baxter Arena.
Junior Sadie Limback, who has been the Summit League offensive player of the week the past two weeks, continued to stay on a roll as she had 19 kills on 23 attacks for an .826 hitting percentage. Anna Blaschko added seven kills as UNO hit .300 as a team.
Sami Clarkson finished with 37 assists and three aces, while Claire Mountjoy had 23 digs.
UNO (9-4) and South Dakota State will play again Saturday at 6 p.m.
