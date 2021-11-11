UNO volleyball sweeps South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — UNO picked up another sweep Thursday night as the Mavs rolled to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 win at South Dakota State.

The win moves UNO to 14-1 in Summit League play as it maintains a one-game conference lead over South Dakota with three matches left. On Sunday, UNO plays at South Dakota, which rallied from two sets down to beat Denver on Thursday.

UNO has won eight straight matches, seven of which have been sweeps. The latest sweep came as the Mavs controlled the net, outhitting the Jackrabbits .313 to .026.

South Dakota State entered on a four-game win streak, but UNO bolted to a 17-7 lead in the opening set. The Mavs used an 11-1 run to take a 22-14 lead in the second set, then a 13-3 run in the third helped erase an early 7-3 deficit.

Sadie Limback led the Mavs with 13 kills while hitting .520, while Shayla McCormick was next with 12 kills, Marriah Buss had nine and McKenna Ruch seven. Sami Clarkson finished with 37 assists, while Jaiden Centeno led the defense with 21 digs.

UNO also held SDSU's Crystal Burk, who entered the night leading the league in kills per set, to eight kills on 40 attacks as she hit .000.

