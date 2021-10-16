UNO volleyball sweeps South Dakota State

UNO rebounded from its first Summit League loss with a convincing 25-8, 25-18, 25-18 win over South Dakota State Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO, which dropped a five-set heartbreaker to league leader South Dakota on Thursday, finished the first set on a 15-1 run, the second on an 8-2 run and won the match's last four points.

Sadie Limback led the Mavs with 13 kills and hit .393, Marriah Buss added nine kills and Shayla McCormick had eight kills, 12 digs and three aces. As a team, UNO hit .324 while holding South Dakota State to (minus)-.041​.

UNO will play UMKC at Baxter Arena on Tuesday.

