UNO volleyball sweeps St. Thomas

Here is UNO volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

UNO rallied to win the first two sets as the Mavericks went on to a 27-25, 26-24, 25-20 sweep of St. Thomas on Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

St. Thomas entered the match 2-14 on the season, but the Tommies held leads of 24-20 in the first set and 18-14 in the second before the Mavs came back.

Kali Jurgensmeier led a balanced UNO attack with 10 kills, while Rachel Fairbanks and Shayla McCormick each had nine and Marriah Buss had eight.

UNO improves to 7-7 and will play at Denver on Tuesday.

