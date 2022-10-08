 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball sweeps UMKC for fifth straight victory

  • 0

Here is UNO volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UNO completed a 3-0 road trip by sweeping UMKC 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks (10-7, 5-2), who started the trip Tuesday with a sweep of Summit League preseason favorite Denver, got another balanced attack.

Omaha Skutt graduate Shayla McCormick finished with 13 kills and 13 digs while McKenna Ruch had 11 kills and hit a team-best .381. Freshman Kali Jurgensmeier added 10 kills while Sami Clarkson notched a double-double (24 assists, 10 digs).

The Kangaroos (4-15, 1-5) outhit UNO .198-.192, but the Mavs were in front most of the day.

UMKC led 12-10 in the first set before an 11-1 run, which included three Marriah Buss kills, sparked UNO.

The Mavs led 15-9 lead in the second and ended that set on a McCormick kill. Then they raced to a 12-4 lead in the third. UMKC pulled to 23-22, but UNO ended the match with back-to-back kills from McCormick and Jurgensmeier.

People are also reading…

The Mavs, winners of five straight, host North Dakota on Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert