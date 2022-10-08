UNO volleyball sweeps UMKC for fifth straight victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UNO completed a 3-0 road trip by sweeping UMKC 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks (10-7, 5-2), who started the trip Tuesday with a sweep of Summit League preseason favorite Denver, got another balanced attack.

Omaha Skutt graduate Shayla McCormick finished with 13 kills and 13 digs while McKenna Ruch had 11 kills and hit a team-best .381. Freshman Kali Jurgensmeier added 10 kills while Sami Clarkson notched a double-double (24 assists, 10 digs).

The Kangaroos (4-15, 1-5) outhit UNO .198-.192, but the Mavs were in front most of the day.

UMKC led 12-10 in the first set before an 11-1 run, which included three Marriah Buss kills, sparked UNO.

The Mavs led 15-9 lead in the second and ended that set on a McCormick kill. Then they raced to a 12-4 lead in the third. UMKC pulled to 23-22, but UNO ended the match with back-to-back kills from McCormick and Jurgensmeier.

The Mavs, winners of five straight, host North Dakota on Thursday.