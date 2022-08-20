 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball sweeps UNK for exhibition victory

UNO swept UNK in its only preseason exhibition match Saturday, winning 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 at Baxter Arena.

The Mavericks pulled away in the first set behind a 6-0 run that included two blocks from Rachel Fairbanks and two kills from Morgan DeBow.

Shayla McCormick helped the Mavs control the second set with seven kills and an ace.

The Lopers led much of the way in the third set, including a 20-17 advantage. UNO used a 4-0 run to take the lead before UNK reclaimed it at 22-21. But the Mavs finished the match by winning the next four points.

McCormick led UNO with 14 kills and Marriah Buss had 10. Sami Clarkson had 37 assists.

UNK got seven kills from Emersen Cyza.

UNO opens the season Friday against Winthrop in Columbia, South Carolina.

gene.schinzel@owh.com

