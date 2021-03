MACOMB, Ill. — Sadie Limback delivered 13 kills and hit .667 to lead UNO to a 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 sweep of Western Illinois on Monday afternoon.

Rachel Fairbanks added nine kills and Anna Blaschko had seven as the Mavs hit .388 as a team. Sami Clarkson finished with 35 assists.

UNO, which had defeated Western Illinois in four sets Sunday, has won five straight matches to improve to 8-4.

The Mavs return home to face South Dakota State on Friday at 7 p.m.