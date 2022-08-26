UNO volleyball sweeps Winthrop but falls to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — UNO opened its volleyball season by splitting a pair of matches at the Carolina Classic on Friday.

UNO swept Winthrop 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 in its opener before host South Carolina used a late rally to complete a sweep of the Mavs, 25-12, 25-21, 28-26.

UNO opened its day by hitting .340 as a team against Winthrop. Shayla McCormick led the Mavs with 18 kills on 30 attacks as the Omaha Skutt grad had a .533 hitting percentage. Marriah Buss added 11 kills, while freshman Kali Jurgensmeier added five kills.

Sami Clarkson finished with 29 assists for the Mavs, who returned five starters from a team that won the Summit League regular-season title last year.

In the evening match, South Carolina, playing in front of a full arena, hit .362 as a team to down the Mavs.

UNO had an opportunity to extend the match as it held a 24-21 lead in the third set. South Carolina staved off five set points before scoring three straight to finish the win.

McCormick had 10 kills to lead UNO, which hit just .136 in the match. McKenna Ruch added eight kills, Jurgensmier had seven and Clarkson finished with 31 assists.

UNO completes play at the classic at noon Saturday against Sacred Heart.