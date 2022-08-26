 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
topical
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball sweeps Winthrop in season opener

  • Updated
  • 0

UNO hit .340 as a team as the Mavericks rolled to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 season-opening sweep over Winthrop at the Carolina Classic on Friday.

Shayla McCormick led the Mavs with 18 kills on 30 attacks as the Omaha Skutt grad had a .533 hitting percentage. Marriah Buss added 11 kills, while freshman Kali Jurgensmeier added five kills.

Sami Clarkson finished with 29 assists for the Mavs, who returned five starters from a team that won the Summit League regular-season title last year.

UNO will face South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Gamecocks won their opening match Friday in four sets.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia policy has reduced heat-related deaths for student athletes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert