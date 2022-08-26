UNO volleyball sweeps Winthrop in season opener

UNO hit .340 as a team as the Mavericks rolled to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 season-opening sweep over Winthrop at the Carolina Classic on Friday.
Shayla McCormick led the Mavs with 18 kills on 30 attacks as the Omaha Skutt grad had a .533 hitting percentage. Marriah Buss added 11 kills, while freshman Kali Jurgensmeier added five kills.
Sami Clarkson finished with 29 assists for the Mavs, who returned five starters from a team that won the Summit League regular-season title last year.
UNO will face South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Gamecocks won their opening match Friday in four sets.
