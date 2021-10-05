 Skip to main content
UNO volleyball takes first place in Summit League with sweep of Oral Roberts
VOLLEYBALL

UNO took sole possession of first place in the Summit League with a 25-20, 25-14, 27-25 win over Oral Roberts Tuesday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO improves to 4-0 in league play, while Oral Roberts drops to 4-1. They were the only teams with unbeaten league marks entering the night.

The Mavs got five kills from Marriah Buss in the first set to take an early lead. UNO never trailed in the second set, stretching the lead to 19-9 on a Sadie Limback kill. Limback and Shayla McCromick combined for 11 kills in the second set.

Oral Roberts had a pair of set points, but UNO won the last three points, the final one on a kill from Buss.

Limback led UNO with 13 kills, McCormick and Buss added 12 each.

UNO hits the road for the first time in league play when it goes to North Dakota on Thursday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

