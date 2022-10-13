UNO volleyball takes out league leader North Dakota for sixth win in a row

UNO earned its sixth consecutive win, all of them sweeps, as it rolled past Summit League leader North Dakota 25-22, 25-12, 25-12 Thursday night at Baxter Arena.

North Dakota entered the night 5-1 in league play, UNO was 5-2.

The Mavs needed to win a close first set before taking command. There were seven ties in the first set, the last one being 22-all. UNO took the lead on a North Dakota error and then Kali Jurgensmeier and Marriah Buss had back-to-back kills to end the set.

It was all UNO after that. Jurgensmeier finished the night with 11 kills and hit .647, while McKenna Ruch had nine kills and hit .400. Buss was next with seven kills, Sami Clarkson and Olivia Curry combined for 34 assists and Jaiden Centeno had a match-high 14 digs.

UNO hit .293 as a team while the Mav defense held North Dakota to a (minus)-.019 hitting percentage. UND had 24 kills and 26 hitting errors.

UNO will host North Dakota State at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Bison earned a sweep at Denver on Thursday.