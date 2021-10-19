UNO volleyball takes possession of first place in Summit League with sweep of UMKC

UNO volleyball moved back into sole possession of first place in the Summit League standings as the Mavs downed UMKC 25-14, 29-27, 25-22 Tuesday night at Baxter Arena.

UNO is 8-1 at the midway point of the league schedule, while Denver is 7-1. UMKC is 6-3 in league play.

"This is a good start," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said of the league season. "We were able to hold our home court, but we'll have some tougher road matches coming up."

Sadie Limback led UNO with 16 kills with a .394 hitting percentage, while Marriah Buss added 12 kills and McKenna Ruch had 10 kills and hit .500. As a team, UNO hit .299.

UNO started quick in dominating the opening set. The Mavs led 9-1 after Ruch put away a free ball.

The Mavs appeared to be rolling to a two-set lead as they were up 15-7 in the second set. But the Kangaroos chipped away, tying it 23-all on an ace block.

UNO would save three set points, tying it 27-all on a Rachel Fairbanks kill. A Marriah Buss kill put the Mavs ahead, then Fairbanks' ace serve ended it. Fairbanks came off the bench to deliver three kills and two aces late in the set.