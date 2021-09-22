UNO volleyball will see if tough slate served its purpose

The Mavericks think a challenging nonconference schedule served its purpose.

"We've played great teams and it's helped us get better, helped us learn," said senior Sadie Limback, the team's top attacker with 3.58 kills per set and a .349 hitting percentage. "Our goal now is transfer playing all those good teams into playing our conference because we've got some good teams in our conference, too."

UNO (3-7) opens Summit League play this week, hosting St. Thomas on Thursday and Western Illinois on Saturday at Baxter Arena.

Among UNO's seven losses were a sweep by No. 16 Creighton and a five-setter against No. 12 Nebraska. Five losses were to Power Five teams — Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas State and Arizona State.

The Mavs also defeated Georgia in four sets. That marked the fourth time they beat a Power Five opponent.

"We came out not hesitant or scared playing a lot of those big teams. We played together and honed in on our values," Limback said. "I think we're prepared for our conference games and it's exciting to see where we'll go."

Coach Matt Buttermore said he was fairly happy with the nonconference, adding that there were only a couple of matches he thought the team underperformed.