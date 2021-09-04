UNO volleyball wins battle from service line to defeat Georgia in four sets

LINCOLN — After two close calls, UNO volleyball finally won a match at the Ameritas Players Challenge on Saturday.

The Mavericks lost a pair of five-set matches on Friday against Nebraska and Arizona State but prevailed against Georgia 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 30-28.

The match appeared headed for a fifth set but the Mavs fended off a set point at 24-23 in the fourth set and then outlasted the Bulldogs as the match ended after back-to-back UGA hitting errors.

Marriah Buss led the way with 16 kills, while Sadie Limback recorded 15 kills at a .464 clip.

Even though the Bulldogs had a better hitting percentage (.222 to .204), the Mavs won battle from the service line with seven aces to one for Georgia and also committed few service errors (10-16).

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.