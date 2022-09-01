 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball wins home opener over Wichita State

UNO used a balanced attack to down Wichita State 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 25-19 Thursday night in its Baxter Arena season debut.

UNO (3-1) had four players with double-digit kills as the Mavs took control of midway through the fourth set after the Shockers took the third set.

"That's what we want," UNO coach Matt Buttermore said of the balance.

Wichita State (2-2) had built some momentum in the third set, but with UNO up 10-9 in the fourth, the Mavs broke away with a 14-6 run. The Mavs scored their final four points on kills from Marriah Buss.

"She needed to get her the ball more. She was really aggressive and had it going," Buttermore said.

Buss had seven of her 17 kills in the fourth set and she hit .333 for the night. Shayla McCormick also had 17 kills, McKenna Ruch had 12 kills and five blocks while Kali Jurgensmeier added 11 kills.

Sami Clarkson finished with aseason-best 56 assists, while McCormick and Jaiden Centeno each had 15 digs.

UNO next hosts Northern Colorado at 4 p.m. Saturday.

