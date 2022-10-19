UNO volleyball wins seventh straight match despite close calls

UNO ended the first half of the Summit League schedule with seven straight wins. Not to mention, winning 21 of 22 sets during that stretch.

But the slate was also filled with potential stumbling blocks, with 12 of those sets decided by three points or less.

The latest close call came last Saturday, when North Dakota State led 23-21 in the fourth set. A fifth set loomed before the Mavericks won the match's last four points, getting two kills from McKenna Ruch, one from Kali Jurgensmeier and an NDSU error.

Shayla McCormick and Marriah Buss, who combined for 38 kills that match, were asked separately how the Mavs were able to win another close set. Their answers were very similar.

"We really just wanted tight huddles (between points) and made eye contact with each other and believed we could do it," McCormick said. "We train for these situations everyday in practice, so it was knowing what we had to do and executing it."

Added Buss: "We do a great job whether (opponents) get the point or we get a kill of leaning on each other and knowing that the 12 of us on the team are the only ones who can do it for us."

Communication and staying organized each point will be crucial again this week, when the Mavs host the two teams that beat them in five-set marathons to open league play.

UNO hosts South Dakota State on Thursday and South Dakota on Saturday. South Dakota enters the week in first place in the Summit at 7-1, UNO (12-7 overall) is second at 7-2.

"We're all really excited to play them again," Buss said. "We have a different lineup since the last time we saw them, and I think we have a little more confidence than we did the last time."

Among the tactical changes, the Mavs have been running a 6-2 offense in recent weeks.

"The 6-2 gives us a little more leeway with some of the front-row rotations," coach Matt Buttermore said.

Against North Dakota State, Sami Clarkson and Olivia Curry combined for 51 assists while McCormick, Buss, Ruch and Jurgensmeier all had at least 13 kills.

McCormick is third in the league in kills per set (3.85) and Buss is seventh (3.39). Ruch has the fourth-best hitting percentage (.345) and is second in blocks per set (1.49).

Buttermore said his team also has played better at the end of sets during the winning streak. He added that's something the Mavs didn't do in last month's meetings with the Jackrabbits and Coyotes.

"We're going to keep trying to get better on our side of the net and keep trying to develop our team," Buttermore said. "That's what is going to serve us well down the stretch."

Injury update

UNO played last Saturday without starting middle blocker Morgan DeBow.

The freshman from the Kansas City area injured her ankle against North Dakota and was on crutches during the NDSU match. Buttermore said he expects DeBow to return this season.