UNO volleyball's first Summit League title is an 'amazing' achievement

Claire Mountjoy visualized UNO’s winning moment while she stood on the sideline waiting to reenter the match.
Up two sets to one at South Dakota on Sunday, Mountjoy stepped to the service line after Marriah Buss’ kill gave the Mavs a 22-21 lead in the fourth set. A Mountjoy ace and a McKenna Ruch kill brought UNO to match point, then Mountjoy’s next serve bounded off a South Dakota player for another ace.
“When I saw it fly off toward the stands, I was almost in shock. It was pretty special just to finish out the game,” the fifth-year senior from Elkhorn said. “It was sort of a surreal moment. Once we got to 24-21, I was like, ‘OK, I know we’re going to win this.’”
The win not only avenged a five-set home loss to the Coyotes last month, it also secured at least a share of the Summit League regular-season title and the top seed for the league tournament. It’s the first time UNO has won a volleyball title since joining the Summit.
“It was an amazing feeling. Just being able to accomplish that made me even happier that I stuck around (for a fifth season),” said Mountjoy, who has a program-best 2,220 career digs.
UNO takes a nine-match win streak into its final two regular-season matches, playing at Oral Roberts on Thursday and UMKC on Sunday. The Mavs swept both at Baxter Arena, but those teams will be battling to improve their seeds for the league tournament. One win will give the Mavs the outright league title.
As UNO has run up a 15-1 record in league matches, it has dropped a total of eight sets in those 16 matches. The Mavs have earned sweeps in 11 of the wins, and Mountjoy feels the team has grown as the season has gone along.
“I think off the court we’ve gotten much closer. There’s that trust there,” she said. “I think we’ve grown in the confidence level that we can play with anyone.”
The Mavs have used a balanced offensive attack as different players have led the team in kills the past four matches. Six Mavs have more than 100 kills as Sadie Limback continues to lead UNO at the net, averaging 3.68 kills per set and hitting .328. Buss is next at 2.86 kills per set, while Ruch has come on during league play and has a .354 hitting percentage.
“Sami’s made some good decisions, so we’ll keep going with what’s working,” said UNO coach Matt Buttermore, referring to setter Sami Clarkson. “(The balance) has been a benefit for us, obviously.”
Clarkson is second in the Summit in assists, averaging 10.87 assists per set.
Clarkson also is second on the team in aces with 25. Buttermore said serving and passing are two areas where UNO has shown the most improvement this season.
After its two matches this week, UNO will prepare for the league tournament, which will take place Nov. 25-27 in Vermillion, South Dakota.
