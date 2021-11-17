UNO volleyball's first Summit League title is an 'amazing' achievement

As UNO has run up a 15-1 record in league matches, it has dropped a total of eight sets in those 16 matches. The Mavs have earned sweeps in 11 of the wins, and Mountjoy feels the team has grown as the season has gone along.

“I think off the court we’ve gotten much closer. There’s that trust there,” she said. “I think we’ve grown in the confidence level that we can play with anyone.”

The Mavs have used a balanced offensive attack as different players have led the team in kills the past four matches. Six Mavs have more than 100 kills as Sadie Limback continues to lead UNO at the net, averaging 3.68 kills per set and hitting .328. Buss is next at 2.86 kills per set, while Ruch has come on during league play and has a .354 hitting percentage.

“Sami’s made some good decisions, so we’ll keep going with what’s working,” said UNO coach Matt Buttermore, referring to setter Sami Clarkson. “(The balance) has been a benefit for us, obviously.”

Clarkson is second in the Summit in assists, averaging 10.87 assists per set.

Clarkson also is second on the team in aces with 25. Buttermore said serving and passing are two areas where UNO has shown the most improvement this season.