UNO volleyball's rally falls short in five-set loss to SMU
VOLLEYBALL

UNO volleyball's rally falls short in five-set loss to SMU

SMU held off a late UNO rally for a 25-15, 15-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-12 win Saturday afternoon at Sokol Arena.

SMU took an 11-3 lead in the fifth set. UNO pulled within two points three times down the stretch, but that's as close as it got.

After winning the second set, UNO led 12-9 in the third before SMU scored nine straight on its way to taking that set. UNO trailed 18-16 in the fourth before back-to-back kills from Marriah Buss put the Mavs in front. Sadie Limback finished the set with back-to-back kills.

Limback led UNO with 22 kills and hit .462, while Buss added 12 kills. Sami Clarkson had 53 assists, while Claire Mountjoy finished with a team-high 18 digs.

The Mavs will play Creighton at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

