UNO volleyball's Sami Clarkson close to achieving milestone in senior season

A milestone mark is within reach for Sami Clarkson, even if it's hard for the UNO senior setter to believe that she's that close to 4,000 career assists.

"It's definitely weird looking at that because it doesn't seem like I've played that much volleyball here," the Omaha Concordia graduate said. "The time really has flown by, I'm just grateful for the time I have had here."

Clarkson has 3,995 assists, climbing from sixth place to fourth on the program's all-time career list last week. She's within 107 assists of third.

Clarkson became UNO's starting setter early in her freshman year in 2019. She was named the Summit League setter of the year last season when the Mavericks won the regular-season title.

"A lot of the girls, and the coaches as well, say she's kind of the face of Omaha volleyball. I think that's true," coach Matt Buttermore said. "She's accomplished (nearly 4,000 assists) even though we had a shortened COVID year."

Clarkson is fifth in the Summit in assists per set this fall while UNO has been running a 6-2 offense, with her and Olivia Curry sharing setter duties as the Mavs are utilizing their deep roster of hitters.

"We're just trying to make this team as efficient as possible," Clarkson said. "I'm glad this is working for us and we've found our rotation right now."

UNO hosts UMKC and Oral Roberts this week — both are 4-8 in league play. The Mavs, 10-3 in the Summit, are tied for second behind South Dakota, which has handed them two of their losses. UNO hosts the Summit tournament over Thanksgiving weekend.

"It's important to know where we are, but also know where we want to be," Clarkson said. "The games that are important are the ones in November."