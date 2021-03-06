UNO volleyball's six-match winning streak is snapped by South Dakota State

UNO had its six-match winning streak snapped as South Dakota State swept the Mavericks, 26-24, 25-21, 25-23, Saturday night at Baxter Arena.

South Dakota State turned the tables on the Mavs, who had swept the Jackrabbits on Friday.

Anna Blaschko led UNO with 12 kills, Rachel Fairbanks had 10 kills and 19 digs and Sadie Limback also had 10 kills. But after hitting .300 on Friday, the Mavs hit .156 Saturday.

UNO (9-5) will next play at North Dakota State on Friday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.