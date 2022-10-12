UNO volleyball's sweep of Denver shows Mavs can handle 'the big moments'

UNO's busiest week of the Summit League volleyball season couldn't have started with a bigger tone-setter.

Playing at conference preseason favorite Denver last Tuesday, the Mavericks trailed 24-21 in the opening set. They have had near-misses in close matches this season, but on that day they dug in. And reeled off five straight points en route to a sweep of the Pioneers.

UNO swept all three opponents last week, also winning at Oral Roberts and UMKC.

"We had a good performance," coach Matt Buttermore said. "Each of those matches had moments where it could have gone four or five sets, easily."

The Mavs lost four five-set matches in September, including Summit openers at South Dakota and South Dakota State. Buttermore said his team needed to do a better job of "being who we want to be in the big moments."

That was the case last week.

When sets were on the line, UNO won clutch points.

"I think that's huge," said outside setter Marriah Buss, who had three straight kills during that momentum-turning run in Denver. "That's something we've worked on after leaving South Dakota and we acknowledged it. We knew that was an area that we needed to make a strength where it had kind of been a weakness."

Buss is second on the team in kills, averaging 3.38 per set. Teammates Shayla McCormick (3.85 per set), McKenna Ruch (2.60) and Kali Jurgensmeier (2.15) also average more than two kills a set. UNO has been running a 6-2 offense in recent weeks with Sami Clarkson and Olivia Curry setting to better utilize its hitters.

"It makes it harder for a team to set a block and to key on one person," Buss said.

The Mavs look to stay on a roll this week against two of the biggest surprises in the Summit so far.

UNO (10-7) is 5-2 in league play, a half-game behind South Dakota, North Dakota and North Dakota State. Two of those teams will be at Baxter Arena this week as the Mavs face UND Thursday and NDSU Saturday. UND and NDSU were predicted to finish seventh and eighth, respectively, in the league's preseason poll.

North Dakota State leads the conference in hitting percentage at .259.

"We know they're going to come out strong, stronger than we've seen them before," Buss said.