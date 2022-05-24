UNO will rely on its pitching as Mavs enter the Summit League baseball tournament

UNO's list of power conference wins this spring is lengthy. The Mavs have beaten teams from the Pac-12 (UCLA), the Big 12 (Kansas twice), the Big East (Creighton twice) and the Big Ten (Minnesota, Nebraska twice, Rutgers twice).

But for all that success, UNO (24-29) never won more than three games in a row and finished .500 in the Summit League. So before the Mavs got on the bus Monday morning to head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the Summit League tournament, a word on everyone's lips was consistency.

"We've shown up for some big games this year. Finding the ability to do that every day is where we need that consistency," UNO coach Evan Porter said. "This is the most fun time of the year. These are the games you show up for.

"We got the right group going into the tournament, got the right attitude."

UNO heads into the four-team league tournament as the fourth seed and opens against North Dakota State, which is the top seed for the first time in program history. The Mavs and Bison meet at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, while the other matchup is No. 2 Oral Roberts and No. 3 South Dakota State.

UNO's strength has been its starting pitching as the Mavs will lean on that for a lengthy stay in Tulsa. Three of the Summit's top seven ERA leaders this spring are from UNO, and that doesn't even include its Wednesday starter.

Caleb Riedel, who will start against North Dakota State, hasn't thrown enough innings to qualify for the league list, but he has a 1.38 ERA and hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his 12 starts.

Mark Timmins (2-2, 3.01 ERA) will start the second game, while Charlie Bell (4-5, 3.76) would start the third. Senior Joey Machado (2.39 ERA in 67.2 innings) will be ready when called on as he's thrived as a long reliever. Tyler Mattingley hasn't allowed an earned run in Summit play, while Harrison Kreiling has had his best outings in recent weeks.

"Pitching can take you a long ways, especially in the postseason. It's a good thing to have," said third baseman Mike Boeve, who brings a 29-game hitting streak to Tulsa as he leads the Summit in doubles (21) and on-base percentage (.496) and is second in batting average (.369).

Machado was a starter in 2019 when UNO won the Summit tournament in Tulsa to make its only NCAA tournament appearance. The Omaha Creighton Prep graduate has thrown at least four innings in 10 of his 18 relief appearances and earned four saves.

"The hard part was getting used to coming out of the bullpen," Machado said. "Other than that, I've loved it. I got to pitch in big moments."

The Mavs will face their biggest moments of the season this week as their path to the NCAA regionals is winning the tournament. UNO played well in Tulsa in April when it took two of three from Oral Roberts.

"We've talked to the guys that usually the teams that play the most loose are the ones that do best in the postseason," Porter said. "We need to maintain that attitude."

