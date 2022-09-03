UNO wins five-set thriller over Northern Colorado

UNO erased a 9-3 deficit in the fifth set for a thrilling 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 26-28, 19-17 win over Northern Colorado Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

Northern Colorado had a match point at 24-23 in the fourth set, but the Mavs extended the match.

The Bears then took a 9-3 lead in the fifth before UNO chipped away. Down 14-12, UNO won the next three points and finally won it on its fourth match point.

Marriah Buss led the Mavs with 24 kills, while Shayla McCormick added 21 kills and 17 digs. Sami Clarkson had 59 assists.

UNO (4-1) next hosts Florida State on Thursday.