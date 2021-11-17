UNO women can't overcome a rough third quarter in loss to Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A rough third quarter was too much for the UNO women to overcome Wednesday in an 81-56 loss at Kansas.

The Mavericks (0-3) trailed 37-30 entering the second half but the Jayhawks opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run to pull away. Kansas scored eight straight before Mariah Murdie hit a jumper with 4:24 left in the quarter to end the run.

UNO shot 27.3% in the third quarter and missed all five of its 3-point attempts while Kansas shot 66.7%.

The Mavs bounced back with 18 points on 40% shooting in the fourth quarter but couldn't make a dent in the Jayhawks' lead.

Natalie Bartle led UNO with 18 points and seven rebounds. Murdie added 11 points.

The Mavericks will be on the road again Sunday for a 2 p.m. game at Weber State.