UNO women can't overcome a rough third quarter in loss to Kansas
BASKETBALL

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A rough third quarter was too much for the UNO women to overcome Wednesday in an 81-56 loss at Kansas. 

The Mavericks (0-3) trailed 37-30 entering the second half but the Jayhawks opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run to pull away. Kansas scored eight straight before Mariah Murdie hit a jumper with 4:24 left in the quarter to end the run. 

UNO shot 27.3% in the third quarter and missed all five of its 3-point attempts while Kansas shot 66.7%.

The Mavs bounced back with 18 points on 40% shooting in the fourth quarter but couldn't make a dent in the Jayhawks' lead.

Natalie Bartle led UNO with 18 points and seven rebounds. Murdie added 11 points. 

The Mavericks will be on the road again Sunday for a 2 p.m. game at Weber State.

