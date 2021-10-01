UNO women can't overcome early deficit in loss to Denver

UNO women's soccer couldn't dig itself out of an early deficit, managing only one shot on goal in a 2-0 loss to Denver on Friday night.
The Pioneers (6-5-0, 1-0-0) scored a pair of goals set up by assists from Natalie Beckman in the game's first 17 minutes, en route to handing the Mavericks (3-5-2, 0-1-0) their third straight loss.
Kaitlyn Glover tucked away the first goal of the night just 1:53 into the match, and Sydney Sharp gave the Pioneers the 2-0 advantage in the 17th minute.
Denver outshot UNO 9-5 overall, with a 5-1 advantage on shots on target. Grace Ostergaard tallied UNO's lone shot on goal in the 10th minute, but Denver goalkeeper Nerea Arrazola made the save.
UNO will travel to Western Illinois on Friday.