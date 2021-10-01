UNO women can't overcome early deficit in loss to Denver

UNO women's soccer couldn't dig itself out of an early deficit, managing only one shot on goal in a 2-0 loss to Denver on Friday night.

The Pioneers (6-5-0, 1-0-0) scored a pair of goals set up by assists from Natalie Beckman in the game's first 17 minutes, en route to handing the Mavericks (3-5-2, 0-1-0) their third straight loss.

Kaitlyn Glover tucked away the first goal of the night just 1:53 into the match, and Sydney Sharp gave the Pioneers the 2-0 advantage in the 17th minute.

Denver outshot UNO 9-5 overall, with a 5-1 advantage on shots on target. ​Grace Ostergaard tallied UNO's lone shot on goal in the 10th minute, but Denver goalkeeper Nerea Arrazola made the save.

UNO will travel to Western Illinois on Friday.