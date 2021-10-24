 Skip to main content
UNO women defeat North Dakota in double overtime
SOCCER

  • Updated
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Sophia Green scored in the 101st minute as UNO beat North Dakota 1-0 in double overtime Sunday.

Green headed in a pass from Grace Ostergaard for her third game-winner of the season, lifting the Mavericks (8-6-2, 5-2-0) to their fifth win in six games.

UNO outshot the Fighting Hawks (3-11-1, 1-6-1) 9-1 in the first half and 17-6 overall. Rachel Thigpen made three saves, picking up her second shutout of the weekend.

UNO, which is tied for third in the Summit League, will host second-place South Dakota State at 4 p.m. Friday.

