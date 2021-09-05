UNO women defeat Northern Colorado in overtime

After a scoreless regulation, UNO wasted no time in overtime in finishing off Northern Colorado on Sunday at Caniglia Field.

Sophia Green collected a long pass from Regan Zimmers, turned and fired the game-winning shot from about 15 yards out 14 seconds into overtime.

It is the third 1-0 win this season for UNO (3-2). The Mavs also earned a 1-0 win over Nebraska on Thursday.

The Mavs had a 10-3 shot advantage. Emilie Erland had three shots on goal in the first half to lead the UNO offense. Northern Colorado's Morgan Bury made a leaping save on one of Erland's left-footed shots.

Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen made two saves in the shutout for the Mavs.

UNO plays another home game Thursday against Minnesota.