 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO women defeat Northern Colorado in overtime
0 comments
SOCCER

UNO women defeat Northern Colorado in overtime

  • 0

From hockey to women's tennis, check out the head coaches of UNO athletics.

After a scoreless regulation, UNO wasted no time in overtime in finishing off Northern Colorado on Sunday at Caniglia Field.

Sophia Green collected a long pass from Regan Zimmers, turned and fired the game-winning shot from about 15 yards out 14 seconds into overtime.

It is the third 1-0 win this season for UNO (3-2). The Mavs also earned a 1-0 win over Nebraska on Thursday.

The Mavs had a 10-3 shot advantage. Emilie Erland had three shots on goal in the first half to lead the UNO offense. Northern Colorado's Morgan Bury made a leaping save on one of Erland's left-footed shots.

Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen made two saves in the shutout for the Mavs.

UNO plays another home game Thursday against Minnesota.

Photos: UNO women's soccer falls to Denver in Summit League tournament championship

1 of 13
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa, outshot 11-6, defeats UNO men
UNO

Tulsa, outshot 11-6, defeats UNO men

  • Updated

Tulsa goalkeeper Nolan Cosgrove made four saves, including two diving stops, in the first 10 minutes of the second half to keep his team in front of the Mavs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert