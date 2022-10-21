UNO women draw vs. UMKC after late equalizer from Sophia Green

Sophia Green's goal with 7:42 left gave the UNO women's soccer team a 1-1 draw with UMKC on Friday night.

UMKC scored in the final seconds of the first half and the Mavs spent the second half trying to catch the Kangaroos as UNO held a 21-6 shot advantage.

UNO got the equalizer when Reagan Borrgeois passed the ball ahead to Green whose left-footed shot deflected off the UMKC keeper's hands and into the net for her second goal this season.

UNO ends the regular season Sunday at Oral Roberts. Friday's draw gives the Mavs 12 points in the Summit League standings and are in a three-way tie for third place. Oral Roberts is one of the teams tied with UNO.