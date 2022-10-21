 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
SOCCER

UNO women draw vs. UMKC after late equalizer from Sophia Green

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the UNO women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season

Sophia Green's goal with 7:42 left gave the UNO women's soccer team a 1-1 draw with UMKC on Friday night.

UMKC scored in the final seconds of the first half and the Mavs spent the second half trying to catch the Kangaroos as UNO held a 21-6 shot advantage.

UNO got the equalizer when Reagan Borrgeois passed the ball ahead to Green whose left-footed shot deflected off the UMKC keeper's hands and into the net for her second goal this season.

UNO ends the regular season Sunday at Oral Roberts. Friday's draw gives the Mavs 12 points in the Summit League standings and are in a three-way tie for third place. Oral Roberts is one of the teams tied with UNO.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert