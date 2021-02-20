 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO women erase double-digit deficit to complete weekend sweep of North Dakota
0 comments
BASKETBALL

UNO women erase double-digit deficit to complete weekend sweep of North Dakota

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The UNO women erased a double-digit deficit and completed a weekend sweep of North Dakota with a 75-72 win Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO trailed by 11 late in the first half before taking the lead for good with just under five minutes to go.

Claire Killian led the Mavs, who also beat North Dakota 73-61 Friday, with 23 points, while Sarah Schmitt added 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Schmitt also converted a key three-point play with 32 seconds left to keep UNO in front.

UNO returns to action Friday at Denver.

Meet the 2020-21 UNO women's basketball team

1 of 14
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert