UNO women erase double-digit deficit to complete weekend sweep of North Dakota

The UNO women erased a double-digit deficit and completed a weekend sweep of North Dakota with a 75-72 win Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

UNO trailed by 11 late in the first half before taking the lead for good with just under five minutes to go.

Claire Killian led the Mavs, who also beat North Dakota 73-61 Friday, with 23 points, while Sarah Schmitt added 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Schmitt also converted a key three-point play with 32 seconds left to keep UNO in front.

UNO returns to action Friday at Denver.