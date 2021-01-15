UNO women fail to stop South Dakota State's rally as Mavs fall in home opener

Myah Selland scored a game-high 20 points as South Dakota State rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the UNO women 62-50 Friday afternoon in the home opener for the Mavericks.

UNO (1-7), which dropped its sixth straight, hit its first six shots and never trailed in the first half.

But early in the third quarter, Selland hit a 3-pointer and then converted a three-point play to put SDSU (10-2) ahead for good.

Elena Pilakouta led UNO with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Ella Ogier added 12 points.

UNO and SDSU will play again Saturday at 3 p.m. at Baxter Arena.