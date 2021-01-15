 Skip to main content
UNO women fail to stop South Dakota State's rally as Mavs fall in home opener
BASKETBALL

UNO women fail to stop South Dakota State's rally as Mavs fall in home opener

Myah Selland scored a game-high 20 points as South Dakota State rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the UNO women 62-50 Friday afternoon in the home opener for the Mavericks.

UNO (1-7), which dropped its sixth straight, hit its first six shots and never trailed in the first half.

But early in the third quarter, Selland hit a 3-pointer and then converted a three-point play to put SDSU (10-2) ahead for good.

Elena Pilakouta led UNO with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Ella Ogier added 12 points.

UNO and SDSU will play again Saturday at 3 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

