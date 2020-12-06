UNO women fall just short in upset bid against Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — UNO rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Mavs' upset bid fell short as Illinois held on for a 53-50 women's basketball win Sunday afternoon.

Illinois (2-1) led 49-42 with less than five minutes left before UNO twice cut the deficit to one. Down 51-50, UNO had possession and took a timeout with 19.9 seconds left, but the Mavs turned it over with five seconds left.