UNO women fall just short in upset bid against Illinois
  • Updated
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — UNO rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Mavs' upset bid fell short as Illinois held on for a 53-50 women's basketball win Sunday afternoon.

Illinois (2-1) led 49-42 with less than five minutes left before UNO twice cut the deficit to one. Down 51-50, UNO had possession and took a timeout with 19.9 seconds left, but the Mavs turned it over with five seconds left.

Illinois' Jada Peebles hit two free throws with four seconds left for the final margin.

Claire Killian led UNO (1-2) with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Josie Filer and Ella Ogier added 10 points each.

