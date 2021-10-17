 Skip to main content
UNO women fall to UMKC despite 20-7 shot advantage
SOCCER

Gretna graduate Sarah Karloff scored midway through the second half to give the UMKC women a 2-1 win over UNO on Sunday afternoon at Caniglia Field.

Avarie Howard scored UNO's goal with 2:53 left in the first half to tie it at 1-1. Howard outmaneuvered two Kangaroos to control a long pass, then drilled a shot past the UMKC keeper for her first goal this season.

UNO controlled possession most of the way, but that was its lone goal. The Mavs held a 20-7 shot advantage, which included 15 before halftime. UMKC goalkeeper Mackenzie Caldwell made 11 saves.

UNO, which had a three-game winning streak snapped, returns to action Friday at North Dakota State.

