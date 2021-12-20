UNO women hope their rough edges are smoothed out as conference play begins

Carrie Banks thought her team could have — and should have — played better the last time it took the court.

UNO gave up too many offensive rebounds. The offense was too stagnant.

"Today didn't feel like a win to me," Banks said.

But at the end of the day, the Mavericks did win. They used a 10-2 second-half run en route to a 48-41 victory over Northern Colorado on Dec. 11.

And these Mavs (4-5), who have relied on four freshmen and two other newcomers among their 10-player rotation, are finding ways to win. They're 4-1 the past three weeks, with a common theme: UNO has outplayed opponents in the fourth quarter.

"We're still taking steps to being the team we need to be, and we're not there yet," Banks said. "We still have a lot we have to get better at before conference season starts."

After a week off from games, the Mavs start league play at 7 p.m. Monday at Summit newcomer St. Thomas (3-7).