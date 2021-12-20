UNO women hope their rough edges are smoothed out as conference play begins

Carrie Banks thought her team could have — and should have — played better the last time it took the court.
UNO gave up too many offensive rebounds. The offense was too stagnant.
"Today didn't feel like a win to me," Banks said.
But at the end of the day, the Mavericks did win. They used a 10-2 second-half run en route to a 48-41 victory over Northern Colorado on Dec. 11.
And these Mavs (4-5), who have relied on four freshmen and two other newcomers among their 10-player rotation, are finding ways to win. They're 4-1 the past three weeks, with a common theme: UNO has outplayed opponents in the fourth quarter.
"We're still taking steps to being the team we need to be, and we're not there yet," Banks said. "We still have a lot we have to get better at before conference season starts."
After a week off from games, the Mavs start league play at 7 p.m. Monday at Summit newcomer St. Thomas (3-7).
In its four wins, UNO has averaged a 19-11 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter. The Mavs trailed at halftime in two of the wins. While UNO has struggled to consistently score from the field, the Mavs are shooting 72.8% from the free-throw line.
And UNO has pieced together wins with a short bench. Returning starters Josie Filer and Sophie Johnston, as well as junior Akili Felici, have been sidelined since the start of the season. Center Elena Pilakouta, one of UNO's two double-figure scorers, played five minutes Dec. 11 because of a first-quarter injury.
"We have a lot of moving pieces with people being in and out, so it's kind of tough for us to get in a rhythm," Banks said.
Senior Mariah Murdie leads the team in scoring (12.4), rebounding (7.9) and assists (2.2). In the backcourt, three newcomers, including freshman Grace Cave from Weeping Water, are averaging at least 24 minutes a game.
