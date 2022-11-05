UNO women lock in first NCAA tournament appearance after PK shootout win over Oral Roberts

UNO won a penalty kick shootout against Oral Roberts 3-1 as the Mavericks claimed the Summit League tournament title and are heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time.

Goalkeeper Emma Konsmo came up huge for UNO as she made seven saves in the first 110 minutes before making two saves in the shootout.

UNO got goals from Reagan Bourgeois, Kaitlyn Cook and Marissa Gohr in the shootout.

UNO, which had a 2-8-4 record on Oct. 8, will find out Monday where it will head for the NCAA tournament.