 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
Presented By Claas
alert topical
SOCCER

UNO women lock in first NCAA tournament appearance after PK shootout win over Oral Roberts

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the UNO women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season

UNO won a penalty kick shootout against Oral Roberts 3-1 as the Mavericks claimed the Summit League tournament title and are heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time.

Goalkeeper Emma Konsmo came up huge for UNO as she made seven saves in the first 110 minutes before making two saves in the shootout.

UNO got goals from Reagan Bourgeois, Kaitlyn Cook and Marissa Gohr in the shootout.

UNO, which had a 2-8-4 record on Oct. 8, will find out Monday where it will head for the NCAA tournament.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNO volleyball pulls away for win over UMKC

UNO volleyball pulls away for win over UMKC

After playing three tight sets, a 10-0 run in the fourth set allowed UNO to pull away from UMKC as the Mavs won Thursday night at Baxter Arena to remain in second place in the conference. 

Watch Now: Related Video

World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert