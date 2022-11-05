UNO women lock in first NCAA tournament appearance after PK shootout win over Oral Roberts

Here is the UNO women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season
UNO won a penalty kick shootout against Oral Roberts 3-1 as the Mavericks claimed the Summit League tournament title and are heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time.
Goalkeeper Emma Konsmo came up huge for UNO as she made seven saves in the first 110 minutes before making two saves in the shootout.
UNO got goals from Reagan Bourgeois, Kaitlyn Cook and Marissa Gohr in the shootout.
UNO, which had a 2-8-4 record on Oct. 8, will find out Monday where it will head for the NCAA tournament.
Looking back at the last five seasons of UNO volleyball
2021
Record: 20-10
Notable: Season ended with loss to South Dakota in semifinals of the Summit League tournament.
2020-21
Record: 13-6
Notable: Season played in the spring due to COVID-19. Season ended with loss to Denver in the first round of the Summit League tournament
2019
Record: 19-14
Notable: First season under coach Matt Buttermore. Season ended with a loss to Denver in the Summit League championship.
2018
Record: 17-12
Notable: Final season with Rose Shires, who retired after 29 seasons. Season ended with loss to North Dakota State in quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament.
2017
Record: 10-18
Notable: Season ended with loss to North Dakota State in quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament.
