UNO women lose halftime lead in loss to UMKC
BASKETBALL

UNO women lose halftime lead in loss to UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UMKC erased a seven-point halftime deficit by hitting 12 of 19 3-pointers as it downed the UNO women 69-59 Friday afternoon.

Mandy Willems scored 23 of her points, including seven 3s, in the second half to lead UMKC. Willems entered the day averaging 3.1 points per game.

UNO, which was up 30-23 at halftime, was led by Claire Killian with 17 points and eight rebounds. Elena Pilakouta added 13 points and Josie Filer had 11 points and eight boards.

UNO (2-9) will play at UMKC again Saturday at 2 p.m.

