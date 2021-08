MANHATTAN. Kan. — The UNO women allowed an early goal as it dropped a 1-0 decision at Kansas State on Sunday.

Kansas State's Marisa Weichel, a Papio South graduate, scored in the seventh minute, which stood up as the game-winner.

Kansas State outshot the Mavs 25-7. UNO was issued a red card late in the first half and played the second half a player down, but most of Kansas State's attempts came before halftime.

UNO, which won its opener 1-0, next plays at Wyoming on Thursday.