UNO women score win over North Dakota State with last-second goal

Sophia Green scored with eight seconds left to give the UNO women a 2-1 win over North Dakota State on Sunday at Caniglia Field.

NDSU tied the match on the first shot on goal in the second half as Kelsey Kallio's found the back of the net in the 85th minute.

The Mavericks (2-6-3, 1-0-1 Summit League) missed a pair of scoring chances after that, but in the final minute, Maggie Gunderson passed to Green, who had a one-on-one opportunity in the box.

Green's left-footed shot deflected off the keeper's hand into the net for her first goal this season.

UNO had taken a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute, when Cece Behrens scored off a rebound after Meg Nemnich's shot bounced off the post. Green and Behrens each had a career-high five shots on the day.

The Mavs will play at South Dakota on Friday.

North Dakota State (4-5-3, 0-2-0) ....... 0 1—1

At UNO (2-6-3, 1-0-1) ....................... 1 1—2

Goals: NDS, Kallio. UNO, Behrens, Green.