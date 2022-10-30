 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
SOCCER

UNO women shut out South Dakota State, advance to Summit League soccer final

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the UNO women's soccer schedule for the 2022 season

BROOKINGS, S.D. — A day of upsets means the UNO women will play the Summit League soccer tournament final on their home field with the winner going to the NCAA tournament.

The Mavericks (7-8-5) got a first-half goal from Grace Ostergaard and keeper Emma Konsmo made six saves as UNO downed second-seeded South Dakota State 1-0 Sunday afternoon.

The Mavs lost 3-0 to South Dakota State when they met in September, and SDSU entered Sunday unbeaten (13-0-5).

While that was going on, fourth-seeded Oral Roberts defeated top-seeded Denver in a penalty-kick shootout.

The Mavs and ORU will meet Saturday at Caniglia Field in the final. UNO defeated the Golden Eagles 1-0 last Sunday to earn the third seed in the tournament.

On Sunday, the Mavs played from in front nearly the entire way after Ostergaard headed home a corner kick from Grace Crockett in the 17th minute.

People are also reading…

SDSU finished with a 21-6 shot advantage, including 14 after halftime. But UNO never allowed the equalizer to record its third straight shutout.

The Mavs are 5-0-1 in the past six games after starting the year 2-8-4.

UNO (7-8-5) .............. 1 0 — 1

At SDSU (13-1-5) ....... 0 0 — 0

Goals: UNO, Ostergaard.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert