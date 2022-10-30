UNO women shut out South Dakota State, advance to Summit League soccer final

BROOKINGS, S.D. — A day of upsets means the UNO women will play the Summit League soccer tournament final on their home field with the winner going to the NCAA tournament.

The Mavericks (7-8-5) got a first-half goal from Grace Ostergaard and keeper Emma Konsmo made six saves as UNO downed second-seeded South Dakota State 1-0 Sunday afternoon.

The Mavs lost 3-0 to South Dakota State when they met in September, and SDSU entered Sunday unbeaten (13-0-5).

While that was going on, fourth-seeded Oral Roberts defeated top-seeded Denver in a penalty-kick shootout.

The Mavs and ORU will meet Saturday at Caniglia Field in the final. UNO defeated the Golden Eagles 1-0 last Sunday to earn the third seed in the tournament.

On Sunday, the Mavs played from in front nearly the entire way after Ostergaard headed home a corner kick from Grace Crockett in the 17th minute.

SDSU finished with a 21-6 shot advantage, including 14 after halftime. But UNO never allowed the equalizer to record its third straight shutout.

The Mavs are 5-0-1 in the past six games after starting the year 2-8-4.

UNO (7-8-5) .............. 1 0 — 1

At SDSU (13-1-5) ....... 0 0 — 0

Goals: UNO, Ostergaard.